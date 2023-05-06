Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

Google has said that it is now making its AI chatbot Bard available to users with Workspace accounts. On the official Bard changelog, Google announced that Workspace accounts can now access the platform. However, to enable access, Workspace admins must first enable Bard for their domains. Once enabled, Workspace accounts will have the same level of access as consumer accounts. Also Read - From Bill Gates to Elon Musk, here is what tech bosses are saying about AI

In a separate blog post, Google explained that Bard settings for managed accounts will soon be available under ‘Early access apps’ and will be gradually rolled out in the upcoming days. “Beginning today, Workspace admins will have the option to open up access to Bard for their end users through the newly introduced Early Access Apps control,” Google said on Friday. Also Read - Google Pixel phones may soon have ChatGPT-rival Bard right on home screen

Moreover, the company mentioned that the admin control to enable or disable access to Bard will be available for all Google Workspace customers, even if Bard isn’t available in your country yet. It means that even if your organisation has turned on Early Access Apps, users in non-Bard countries will be unable to access the service. Google mentioned that Bard for Workspace users will be different from the “AI-powered innovations we’re working on for Google Workspace.” Also Read - Google Pixel Fold is coming: Here’s its first official look ahead of Google IO 2023

Since Bard is available in a select few countries right now, not all Google Workspace customers will be able to access it even if Early Access Apps are turned on for their organisation. Google has not said a word about widening the reach of Bard to more markets as of now. But in the countries where Bard is available to individuals, Workspace, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers can enable the AI chatbot.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to enhance accessibility to its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets by introducing an exclusive home screen widget on its devices in the near future. According to 9to5Google, the Bard AI is expected to launch on Android soon, complete with a home screen widget. Bard AI is not available widely, unlike its rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. With the arrival on Pixel phones, Bard AI will see an expanded reach, however, still not to the magnitude of the availability of ChatGPT.

— Written with inputs from IANS