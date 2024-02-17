Google tests feature that calls customer care, waits on hold until a rep joins

Google has confirmed that it is testing a new feature that will help you make a call, wait on hold and then give you a call back once a human representative is available. It is called “Talk to a Live Representative” and it is now showing up for some users when they search for the customer care number of a business, such as an airline or mobile company.

After reports surfaced about the new tool, Google confirmed to TechCrunch that it is indeed testing the feature. The feature aims to help people not wait for countless minutes while listening to recorded music, trying to connect to a customer service representative. The new AI feature is currently available in English for people in the US who are part of the Google Search Labs.

Essentially, when you look up the customer care number of supported businesses from categories, such as airlines, telecommunications, retail, services, and insurance, Google presents the option to “call this number” inside the Knowledge Panel. For instance, if you search for “Southwest Airlines customer service”, the Knowledge Panel will show both the “call the number” and “request a call” buttons. “Google can call Southwest Airlines for you and wait on hold until a customer service representative picks up,” reads the message in the Knowledge Panel.

When you request a call, you need to specify a reason why you want the callback. In the case of airlines, it could be update existing booking, luggage issue, cancelled flight, other issue, flight check-in, missed my flight, and delayed flight. Then, you enter your phone number for the callback. Google will begin showing the estimated wait time.

The feature works on the Google app for Android and iOS users and Chrome on desktop.

The ‘Talk to a Live Rep’ is like Google Pixel’s “Hold for Me” feature. However, the company said the new feature on both Android and iOS “will navigate the phone tree for you and then call you back when a customer service agent is available”. On the other hand, ‘Hold for Me’ is only available on Pixel phones.

— Written with inputs from IANS