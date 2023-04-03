Google may be testing blue tick for Search ads

Inspired by Twitter and Meta, Google is now experimenting with displaying blue check marks on certain search ads for advertisers who have been verified by Google Ads. The Google Ads blue label features a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it, reports Search Engine Land. Also Read - Google starts rolling out topic filters to Search results on desktop

The Blue badges are part of the ongoing Google advertiser verification programme. SEO analyst Khushal Bherwani first spotted the Google test for blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified. “Google now shows verified blue tick mark icon on sponsored. For verified business,” he posted on Twitter. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai promises more capable Bard AI chatbot soon

Google was yet to officially comment on the new feature for verified Ads. The Blue badge can help the ad stand out from other ads that do not have the check mark, “potentially leading to higher click-through rates and conversions,” said the report. Also Read - Google Search's About this result feature gets 9 Indian languages

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US. First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the “Meta Verified” plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation, and direct access to customer support. The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile. A report recently revealed the Indian prices for Meta Verified. When subscribed on the Web, the verification subscription would cost Rs 1,049 per month but app-based subscriptions would cost Rs 1,450 per month.

Meta’s move came weeks after Twitter announced paid verification. The chief executive Elon Musk said the blue checkmark will be offered to only Twitter Blue subscribers, which costs a starting price of Rs 650 monthly in India. Last week, Twitter said all legacy verified users will lose the blue checkmark from April 1 unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue. Several legacy verified users refused to pay for the blue checkmark in protest. However, all legacy verified users woke up on Monday morning with a confusing note when tapping the blue tick, which had not disappeared from their profile. The message said that this user may be subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified user.

— Written with inputs from IANS