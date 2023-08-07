Tech giant Google has added a grammar check feature to its search engine Google Search. The new functionality will give users the option to have their sentences and words checked for their grammar without needing a third party. According to the company, its grammar checker will see “if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not,” reports 9to5Google.

Among other things that Google Search lets you do, grammar check was not an option before. But there was no substantial demand for that because there are hundreds of grammar checkers available online. Besides, Google’s own products, such as Docs and Gmail, check the grammar of the text entered by you on a blank page or a new email, respectively.

How to use Google’s grammar check

Google said that the grammar check feature works “only available in English.” To use the feature, users just have to enter a sentence or phrase into Search along with “grammar check”, “check grammar” or “grammar checker.” Hitting the enter will ask Google to check the grammar of your sentences, paragraphs, or just a few words.

If there are no issues, a green checkmark will be shown in the “Grammar Check” section or card that displays the first result. If not, Google will modify the sentence and highlight the changes. Spelling errors will also be fixed using this tool. Also, a “Copy” button will become visible when users hover over the corrected version.

The tech giant warned that grammar checks “might not be 100 percent accurate, especially with partial sentences.” So, if you think that Google’s new tool has not done a great job, you can provide ‘Feedback’ if they discover an issue.

Google also said that a grammar check will not be done if “the content might be in violation of Google Search’s overall policies or these policies for Search features.” This covers inputs that are dangerous, medical in nature, or contain “vulgar language and profanity”.

A support page for this feature first went live late last month, the report said. Last week, the tech giant announced new features in Search to help users keep control of their personal information, privacy and online safety, which includes a feature that alerts users when their private contact info appears online. Also, explicit imagery — such as adult or graphic violent content — will now be blurred by default when it appears in Search results.

Other online grammar-checking tools

If you are not satisfied with Google’s grammar knowledge or if you are generally not comfortable using Google (I’m looking at you, DuckDuckGo users), you have options aplenty. The best tool for checking the grammar of your text is Grammarly, which is available on all leading platforms. Besides its website, Grammarly offers browser extensions for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and others that check the grammar of whatever you type in a text field on a website in real time. Grammarly also offers its own keyboard for both Android and iOS platforms.

There is another tool called QuillBot, which is an AI-powered platform to help you write better. Besides helping you with grammar, QuillBot also helps you check for plagiarism and generate citations for a chunk of text in, say, your research, project, or article, among other things.