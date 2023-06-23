Google Meet s new feature will help people identify you in a group call

Google has announced a new feature for its video conferencing platform, Google Meet. The company has announced a few feature dubbed as ‘Check-In’ for Google Meet. This new feature is available to Google Meet users in the companion mode and it will enable participants in a group meeting to identify and understand who exactly is on the other end of the line. Also Read - NFC forum unveils its new goals, plans to expand the distance of NFC connections: Details here

One of the challenges of joining a virtual meeting from a conference room, is that the people in the room are identified by the name of the conference room rather than as individuals. But that's changing today with the new companion mode check-in feature in Google Meet," Google wrote in an update on the Workspace Updates blog.

As the company explains it, when a user is joining a meeting from a conference room, they can use companion mode on their personal device to check in to that specific room. Room check-in will enable all the participants on the call to easily identify who is in the conference room, rather than simply seeing the conference room name.

“Rather than being represented in a meeting just by the conference room you’re in, room check-in helps ensure everyone in the meeting can see your name and be aware of your presence,” the company added.

This means that when a user decided to Check-In a specific room, other participants will see their complete name along with the organisation that they are associated with and the work that they do, instead of simply seeing the name that they use to enter a room quickly.

Furthermore, Google says that if a user turns on their personal video tile in companion mode, it along with the conference room name, will be shown while they are presenting in a meeting.

Google says that new feature will help ‘boost individual representation, making meetings more equitable, inclusive, and collaborative’.

When will the new Check-In feature be available in Google Meet?

As far as availability is concerned, Google says room check-in will be available by default to all users, but admins can turn this feature off for specific Meet hardware devices or specific users.

Who will be eligible to get Google Meet’s new Check-In feature?

Google has already started rolling out this feature to all Google Workspace customers with Meet Hardware devices and the company says that all eligible users will get access to this feature within the coming two weeks.