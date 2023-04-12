comscore
Google Maps gets four new features, but you probably can’t access them yet

Google Maps has got four new features for people who want to go for a hike. These features will be available to people outside the US in the coming months.

Highlights

Google has rolled out four new features to Google Maps. These new features are aimed at making it easier for Google Maps users for finding their way around a national park and discovering things to do based on where there are in a park. Also Read - Fitbit users will need Google account to login this summer onwards

The first feature will let users identify the most popular places in a park, such as attractions, campgrounds, visitor centers, and trailheads, with help from the Google Maps community. When users search for a national park in Maps, they will see photo highlights for key attractions in the area. Tapping on any of the photos will get users more details about the place including videos and reviews That will be sourced from the people who have already visited the place. Also Read - Want to delete Twitter account? Here’s what you need to do

The update will also help Maps users to explore new trails in the park. Google says that when users search for a trail, the company will highlight its entire route on the map, which will help users to see when it starts and ends and what the route looks like. “You’ll see reviews and photos from the Google Maps community,” the company wrote in a blog post, adding “And we’ll surface helpful details from the Maps community like what type of trail it is, its difficulty, and whether it’s better for running, walking, or cycling.” Also Read - Google rolls out auto-archive tool to free up space without deleting apps

Additionally, the latest Google Maps update will also help users to get you more precise directions. The company says that later this month, users will see park entrances highlighted on the map. Also, when users request walking or cycling directions to a particular trail, Maps will direct them right to the trailhead.

Lastly, the company is also making an offline map of a national park available in Maps. Users can tap the ‘download’ button on the park’s Google Maps listing to download it for offline use. “The download button will appear on park listings later this month,” the company said.

As far as availability is concerned, these features are available only to the Android and iOS users in the US. But the good news is that Google will roll out this information for parks around the world in the coming months.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2023 9:52 PM IST
