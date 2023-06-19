Google has announced that its Album Archive will no longer be available after July 19, 2023. The company is sending out emails to affected users to inform them of the move. It has advised users to use Takeout to download any important item before the date. Also Read - Google reportedly testing cinematic image creator in Photos

For the unversed, Google's Album Archive stored images and videos from Google's services such as Hangout. It allowed users to view all their photos in one place regardless of the device users send them on.

Some people have already received an email about this update. Those, who didn't get the email, can go to the Album Archive page with their Google account and will see a banner on the top that informs users about content deletion after July 19, 2023.

“Photos and videos you see here will no longer be available after July 19, 2023. You can use Takeout to download these items before then,” as per the message available on Google’s Album Archive website.

The email from Google says that “content that’s only available in Album Archive” would be deleted after July 19. Further elaborating on this, the company says that this could either be background images uploaded via the Gmail theme picker before 2018 or Google Hangouts data currently stored within Album Archive. Small thumbnail photos, album comments, or likes that may be saved within Album Archive would also be deleted.

Users can see their old photos or videos from Google services on the Album Archive page. If users want to keep them, they can use Takeout to get a link to download their data or send it to online storage like Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, or Dropbox.

It is worth noting that the links to download data from Google Takeout will expire after a week. In addition to this, Google says that Workspace users need their admin’s permission to download their photos/videos from Takeout.

A support page further elaborating on shutting down of Album Archive says that users could “view and manage” content beyond July 19 on services like Blogger to manage image content, Hangouts (Chat) for attachments, Google Photos for photo albums, and their default Google Account for current and past profile photos.

Meanwhile, Dropbox is changing its integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The company informed its users about the change through an email.

Google files in Dropbox will be replaced by the shortcuts to documents in Google Drive as Dropbox’s native integration with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides is coming to an end. Users who have Google files in their Dropbox account will need to move them to Google Drive in a month or else they will automatically turn into Microsoft files.