Google Drive gets Search chips: What it does, how to use it

Google’s Search Chips helps users in filtering and narrowing down the files that they are looking for. And now Google is bringing this feature to Google Drive.

Google had announced a major update to its suite of Workspace apps including Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Drive last month. The update included several new artificial intelligence (AI) based features such as new calendar invite template, variables, emoji voting chips, and data extraction chips among others. Now, a little over a month later, the company is bringing some of these promised features to Google Drive. Also Read - Google denies copying ChatGPT to train its AI Chatbot Bard

Google, in an update on its Google Workspace Update blog announced that it is finally bringing a feature called ‘Search Chips’, which it had announced last month to Google Drive. Search Chips, as the company had explained at the time, will enable users to filter out the files that that they are looking for in Google Drive by various criteria such as file type, owner, and last modified date. This feature is aimed at making it easier and faster for users to find files on the platform. Also Read - Google is now allowing the public to test generative AI in Gmail and Docs

At the time, Google had said that it would be rolling out this feature (among others) to users in the coming weeks. Now, almost a month later, the company has finally started rolling out this feature to all eligible users. Also Read - Gmail hacks: How to change your name, other details in Google account

Who is eligible to get Search Chips in Google Drive?

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts are eligible to get Search Chips in Google Drive. It has already started rolling out this feature and it should be available to all users within coming weeks.

How to use Search Chips in Google Drive

Google says that Search Chips will appear below the search bar in Google Drive and that they and will search all files, folders, and subfolders within that view such as My Drive, Recent or Trash. Once rolled out, Search Chips will be present by default in Google Drive.

To remove a Search Chip in Google Drive users will have to go to the right of the chip and then click the ‘X’ icon. To remove all Search Chip at ones, users will have to click the ‘X’ button at the end of the chips.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2023 12:31 PM IST
