Google has announced that the support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended. The company quietly made the announcement through its support page on April 27.

Google released the last firmware update for Chromecast (1st gen) in November 2022, which was version 1.36.159268. The release included “bug fixes and improvements.” It was also the only update in more than three years for this device. Also Read - No ChatGPT-drafted content in my court: US Judge tells lawyers

What this means for the users

Google Chromecast (1st gen) devices will not receive new security or software updates in future. In addition to this, Google will not provide technical support for these devices and users will experience degradation in the device’s performance.

“Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them. Users may notice a degradation in performance,” Google said.

Chromecast (1st gen) had a key-shaped design with an HDMI connector on one end and a micro-USB port on the other end for charging. It came with a power adapter. The top of the device had the word “Chrome” and its logo. It was a low-cost device with specifications like 512MB of RAM and 2GB of storage.

Two years after the first Chromecast, Google launched a new model that had a round shape. In 2018, the third-generation Chromecast came out. Also Read - How to create and add your signature on Gmail: Here's a step by step guide

Google new tools to customise Chrome:

Google has introduced a range of new features that will allow users to customize Google Chrome according to their preferences and tastes. Also Read - Nvidia joins $1 trillion valuation club: Here’s how it rose to the top

Side panel

Google has enhanced the side panel in Chrome so that users can now try out various colors, themes and settings in real time by opening a new tab in Chrome and clicking the “Customize Chrome” icon in the bottom right corner. This will open a new side panel with the customization options where users can experiment with different features and easily see how they will appear on their New Tab page as they make changes. Google says that this new side panel will keep track of users’ customization edits as they make changes.

Background

Now, Chrome users can also alter the background image in the web browser. Users can choose an image from hundreds of images across different categories from the side panel by clicking “Change theme.” This will open a categories page with options such as ‘Landscapes’ and ‘Seascapes’ that will have hundreds of related images for users to select from.