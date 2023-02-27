Google announces new features for Chrome, Wear OS, and Android

Google on Monday introduced new features for Android and WearOS devices, including the ability to increase the size of content by up to 300 percent on Chrome for Android. According to the company, the new updates will improve connectivity, productivity, accessibility and fun across devices. Google made the announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon satellite tech announced to release for most smartphones

Soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen, the tech giant said in a blog post. "And if you have your Wear OS by Google smartwatch handy, Google Keep is introducing two new shortcuts that can help you create notes and to-do lists with a simple tap on your watch face."

Moreover, users can now use a stylus or simply touch the screen to annotate PDFs in the Google Drive app for Android. The company further mentioned that Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices.

“Soon, Fast Pair will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap,” the company said. Essentially, if you want to set up a pair of fresh earbuds, the Chromebook will detect them as soon as you open the lid of the earbuds’ charging case. Any earbuds that are already paired with your phone will be automatically paired with your Chromebook, provided both are signed into the same account. Also, new emoji combinations are now available on Emoji Kitchen for users to “mash-up, remix and share as stickers via Gboard”.

New tap-to-pay animations will come next week on Google Wallet to help confirm users’ in-store transactions. Users can now increase the size of the content on Chrome including text, images, video and interactive controls, by up to 300 percent.

“Wear OS 3+ will introduce two new sound and display modes to improve watch accessibility. Mono-audio can help limit disorientation caused by split-audio, while colour-correction and grayscale modes give you more choice for your watch display,” the tech giant said.

— Written with inputs from IANS