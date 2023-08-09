Google has announced a new feature that will allow Gmail app users to translate messages in different languages without leaving the app. The feature is available for both Android and iOS devices and will help users communicate more easily across language barriers.

“Starting today, we’re excited to announce a native translation integration within the Gmail mobile app that will enable you to seamlessly communicate in a wide range of languages,” Google wrote in a blog post yesterday.

How to translate an email on the Gmail app for Android and iOS users

According to Google’s blog post, the translation feature will automatically detect if the language of an email is different from the user’s preferred display language in their account settings. If so, a banner will appear at the top of the email, offering to translate the message. Users can choose their desired language from a drop-down menu or dismiss the banner if they don’t want to translate the message.

The banner will reappear the next time the user receives an email in a different language unless they choose to turn off the automatic translation for that language. Users can also access the translation settings from the menu icon on the banner or from the Gmail app settings.

Google says that the feature will be rolled out gradually to all Gmail app users over the next few weeks. The feature is available for all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

The translation feature is expected to enhance the user experience and convenience of Gmail app users, especially those who frequently interact with people from different countries and regions. Google already offers translation services for Gmail on desktop, Google Translate app, and Google Assistant.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that its Messages app will now offer end-to-end encryption for all RCS conversations by default. This will make them more secure and private from third parties.

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a protocol that aims to replace SMS and MMS with more advanced features, such as high-resolution media sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, and group chats. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and the receiver can read the messages, and no one else can access them, not even Google or the network provider.

The feature is available for both Android and Wear OS devices, and users can check if their conversation is encrypted by looking for a lock icon on the send button. The feature will be rolled out gradually to all Messages app users over the next few weeks.