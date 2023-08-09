Google has announced that its Messages app will now offer end-to-end encryption for all RCS conversations by default. This will make them more secure and private from third parties. The feature, which was previously available only for one-on-one chats, has been expanded to group chats as well.

“All of your RCS conversations in Messages by Google are end-to-end encrypted, including group chats, which keeps them private between you and the people you’re messaging,” Google wrote on its support page.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is a protocol that aims to improve standard SMS messaging with more features, such as typing indicators, read receipts, and high-resolution media sharing. Google has been a major proponent of RCS and has integrated it into its Messages app for Android devices.

What is end-to-end encryption?

One of the drawbacks of RCS was that it did not offer end-to-end encryption, which means that the messages could be accessed by Google, carriers, or other intermediaries. End-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and the receiver can read the messages and no one else can decrypt them.

It works by using a secret key that is shared only between the sender and the receiver. The sender uses this key to encrypt the data before sending it, and the receiver uses the same key to decrypt it after receiving it. The key is never stored or transmitted by anyone else, so it cannot be stolen or intercepted.

Google started rolling out end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS chats in late 2020 and promised to bring it to group chats as well. On Tuesday, the company announced that it has fulfilled that promise and that all RCS conversations in Messages will now be fully end-to-end encrypted by default.

Wh0 else supports end-to-end encryption?

This is a significant upgrade for Google Messages, as it brings it closer to the level of security and privacy offered by other messaging apps, such as Apple’s iMessage, Signal, Telegram, Snapchat and WhatsApp. All these apps have end-to-end encryption for all chats and have been widely praised for their stance on user privacy.

Google’s announcement also comes at a time when there is increasing scrutiny and debate over the use of encryption in messaging apps, especially about law enforcement and national security. Some governments have called for backdoors or access keys to encrypted messages, while some tech companies have resisted such demands.

The company hopes that more users will adopt RCS as a standard for messaging and that it will work with other partners to make it more widely available.

However, one of the biggest challenges for RCS adoption is that Apple has not supported it on its devices. Apple’s iMessage uses its proprietary protocol, which is incompatible with RCS. This means that users who text between Android and iOS devices will not be able to enjoy the benefits of RCS unless Apple decides to join the initiative.