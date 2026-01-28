Gmail update for iPhone makes sharing Google Photos easier: Here’s how

Google has started rolling out a new feature for Gmail on iPhone and iPad that makes attaching photos and videos a little easier. The update adds a dedicated Google Photos option inside the attachment menu when composing an email on iOS. Also Read: 8 best Vivo X200T alternatives to buy under Rs 60,000

What has changed

Until now, Gmail on iPhone offered attachment options such as Drive, Files, Camera, and Photos. The Photos option opened Apple's system photo picker, which mainly shows images stored locally or synced through iCloud.

With the latest update, a separate Google Photos option appears alongside these choices. Tapping it opens a picker that pulls content directly from the user’s Google Photos library instead of Apple’s Photos app.

How the new picker works

The Google Photos picker is tied to the same account that is signed into Gmail. Because of this, users do not need to sign in again or approve additional permissions. Once opened, the picker shows photos and videos stored in Google Photos, allowing users to select and attach them directly to an email.

The layout is similar to the Google Photos app. A search bar at the top lets users look for specific photos or videos using keywords or album names. Below that, media is shown in a grid view, making it easy to scroll through recent uploads or older content.

Attaching multiple files

The new picker also lets users select more than one photo or video at the same time. Instead of attaching files one by one, multiple items can be added together in a single step. This comes in handy when sharing event photos, image-based documents, or short video clips.

For users who primarily back up photos to Google Photos rather than iCloud, this removes the extra step of switching apps or downloading files before attaching them to an email.

Similar feature already exists on Android

This feature is not entirely new within Gmail. Android users have had access to Google Photos through the system photo picker for some time. With this addition, Gmail on iOS now works more in line with how the app functions on other platforms.

Rollout details

Google has not said when the feature will be available to everyone. As with other Gmail updates, it is likely rolling out gradually. Some users may already see the Google Photos option, while others may have to wait or update the app before it shows up.