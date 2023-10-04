Gmail is getting new tools to protect you from spam emails

Gmail update: Wherever you go and whatever you do, people ask for your mobile number and email address. In most cases, this data is used for communicating important information, but it also leads to spamming if you already have that information or if those products and services are not relevant to you anymore. It becomes more concerning when it gets in to the hands of cybercriminals who used it for phishing and malware attacks. Considering these complex threats, Google has introduced new requirement for bulk senders, who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day. These changes are aimed at reducing spam, improving email security, and making it easier to unsubscribe from commercial email senders.

As a part of these requirements, bulk senders are required to authenticate their email. Authentication will Google’s recommended best practices such as using DKIM or SPF authentication for email domain. Google says, “This will close loopholes exploited by attackers that threaten everyone who uses email”.

Google also wants to simple the way people unsubscribe to unwanted emails. So, the bulk senders will be required to set up a one-click unsubscribe option and set up a one-click unsubscribe option and process those unsubscription requests within two days. Google says, “We’ve built these requirements on open standards so that once senders implement them, everyone who uses email benefits”.

In addition to this, Google will also enforce “clear spam rate threshold”, which will ensure Gmail recipients aren’t bombarded with unwanted messages. Google currently recommends bulk senders to keep their spam output below 0.3 percent.

These requirements will come into effect starting February 2024 and Google will send clear guideline before the beginning of enforcement. “These practices should be considered basic email hygiene, and many senders already meet most of these requirements. For those who need help to improve their systems, we’re sharing clear guidance before enforcement begins in February 2024”, Google said in a blog post.

Google is not the only one pushing these changes. Yahoo is also working with Google to make these changes the new industry standard. “Gmail’s AI-powered defenses stop more than 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware from reaching inboxes and block nearly 15 billion unwanted emails every day”, Google said.