Flipkart UPI service launched, here's what it will do

Flipkart, the popular e-commerce platform, launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handle on Sunday to offer better digital payment options to its customers. The UPI handle will be available for all customers, including the platform’s more than 500 million users. With Flipkart UPI, users can create their own UPI handle for online and offline merchant transactions both within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace. In addition to this, customers will also be able to enjoy loyalty features such as Supercoins, Cashback, Brand Vouchers, Milestone benefits, and more after the UPI launch.
"Recognising the dynamic digital landscape, the launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us," said Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart. "At Flipkart, we are committed to delivering the best-in-class commerce experience to customers by offering safe and convenient payment options along with a wide array of rewards and benefits such as Supercoins, Brand Vouchers, and others."
Author Name | Shubham Verma
