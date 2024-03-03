Flipkart UPI service launched, here's what it will do

Flipkart, the popular e-commerce platform, launched its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handle on Sunday to offer better digital payment options to its customers. The UPI handle will be available for all customers, including the platform’s more than 500 million users. With Flipkart UPI, users can create their own UPI handle for online and offline merchant transactions both within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace. In addition to this, customers will also be able to enjoy loyalty features such as Supercoins, Cashback, Brand Vouchers, Milestone benefits, and more after the UPI launch.

What is Flipkart UPI?

It’s your personal UPI handle for various transactions, both on the Flipkart app and elsewhere.

You can use it to: Pay for Flipkart purchases. Make payments to other merchants via Scan and Pay. Recharge your phone or pay bills.



Benefits for you

Convenience: Pay for everything with just your Flipkart UPI handle, no need to switch between apps.

Pay for everything with just your Flipkart UPI handle, no need to switch between apps. Rewards: Earn Flipkart’s loyalty rewards like Supercoins and Cashback on your transactions.

Earn Flipkart’s loyalty rewards like Supercoins and Cashback on your transactions. Security: Flipkart promises a safe and secure payment experience.

Flipkart promises a safe and secure payment experience. One-click payments: Recharge and pay bills with a single tap, saving you time and effort.

Getting started

Currently, Flipkart UPI works with Axis Bank. You can register for a UPI handle with the “@fkaxis” address.

More partnerships are likely to come in the future, offering you even more flexibility.

The UPI service will be available within the Flipkart app, while PhonePe will continue to work independently.

“Recognising the dynamic digital landscape, the launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us,” said Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart. “At Flipkart, we are committed to delivering the best-in-class commerce experience to customers by offering safe and convenient payment options along with a wide array of rewards and benefits such as Supercoins, Brand Vouchers, and others.”