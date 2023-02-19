comscore Firefox gets hiding email addresses, listening to articles extension for Android
Firefox gets hiding email addresses, listening to articles extension for Android

With the "Firefox Relay" extension, users will be able to hide their real email address to help protect their identity.

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has added three new extensions for its Android web browser to enhance the browsing experience of its users. These extensions include — hiding the user’s email address when signing up to a website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL, and listening to an article.

With the “Firefox Relay” extension, users will be able to hide their real email address to help protect their identity. This will prevent online entities from collecting user email addresses and using them for unrequested marketing or other purposes.

Moreover, the company introduced the “ReadAloud” extension, allowing users to listen to web articles instead of reading them.

“ReadAloud uses text-to-speech technology to convert webpage text to audio. It works on a variety of websites, including news sites, blogs, fan fiction, publications, textbooks, school and class websites, online universities and course materials,” Mozilla said in a blog post.

Further, the company adds a “ClearURL” extension, allowing users to remove the tracking elements from the links.

“Sites include tracking elements in the URLs for a number of reasons, but the bottom line is that it’s used to track you. ClearURLs simply removes the tracking elements from the links, so you have a simple and clean URL,” said Mozilla.

— IANS

  Published Date: February 19, 2023 3:31 PM IST
