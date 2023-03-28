comscore Twitter to allow only verified accounts to vote in polls from April 15
News

Elon Musk to Twitter users: Only verified accounts can vote from April 15

Apps

The news comes shortly after Twitter announced that it is sunsetting legacy blue ticks on its platform starting April 1.

Highlights

  • Elon Musk has shared a major update for Twitter users.
  • Only verified Twitter accounts will be able to vote in polls.
  • Only verified Twitter accounts will appear in For You recommendations.
Twitter Final

Image: Pixabay

Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company’s CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms. Also Read - Elon Musk puts Twitter's value at just $20 billion

Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter’s For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter. Also Read - Parts of Twitter source code leaked online on GitHub

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 8:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 28, 2023 8:27 AM IST
