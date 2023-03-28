Twitter to allow only verified accounts to vote in polls from April 15

Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company’s CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms. Also Read - Elon Musk puts Twitter's value at just $20 billion

Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter’s For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter. Also Read - Parts of Twitter source code leaked online on GitHub

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. Also Read - Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

— Reuters