All that we know about the possible new Twitter CEO

Elon Musk is finally ready to step down as CEO of Twitter. He has hired a new CEO who will join the company in the next six weeks. Musk did not reveal any further details about the new Twitter CEO. However, he said that he will take on the role of executive chair and chief technology officer within Twitter.

Elon tweeted, "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

Musk's decision to step down did not come out of the blue. In December 2022, Elon Musk conducted a public poll on Twitter where he asked users to poll whether he should step down as head of Twitter and 57.5% of voters were in support of him stepping down.

Musk’s decision to step down did not come out of the blue. In December 2022, Elon Musk conducted a public poll on Twitter where he asked users to poll whether he should step down as head of Twitter and 57.5% of voters were in support of him stepping down.

In December 2022, Musk conducted a poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter, saying he would abide by the results.

Now, it seems, he has finally found “someone foolish enough” to take that job. Hey! we are not calling the new Twitter CEO foolish. It was Musk who said that he will resign as soon as he will find someone foolish enough to take the job. In December 2022, Musk tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

In December 2022, Musk tweeted that he would resign as CEO as soon as he finds someone to take the job, after which he would just run the software & servers teams.

Here is all that we know about the possible Twitter CEO

Reports suggest Linda Yaccarino could be the next CEO of Twitter. Presently, she is serving as chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal. She joined the company in 2011.

She has been associated with the media industry for a long time and based on her experience she could provide relief to advertisers on Twitter many of who have left the micro-blogging site since Musk took over.

At NBC Universal, she is responsible for managing the company’s industry-leading portfolio of linear networks, digital and streaming platforms, distribution partnerships, and client relationships, as per her profile on the company’s website.

Yaccarino oversees all Global, National and Local Ad Sales, Partnerships, Marketing, Ad Tech, Data, Measurement, and Strategic Initiatives at NBCU.

Yaccarino is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and started her carrier in the media industry as an intern at the media planning department at NBC Universal, as per Washington Post.

Twitter has seen many changes and some chaos since the day Musk took over. How she takes the micro-blogging website forward remains to be seen in the future. However, Musk has made it clear that Twitter will not compromise with free speech on the platform.

Responding to a tweet Musk said, “The commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged.”