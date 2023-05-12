comscore
Twitter gets new female CEO, here's what's in store for Musk

Elon Musk has announced that he has hired a new CEO for Twitter/X Corp. who will take starting in six weeks.

Highlights

  • Elon has found a new CEO for Twitter.
  • The new female CEO will take control in six weeks time.
  • Elon Musk to be exec. chair and CTO.
Elon Musk has announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter (or X Corp.) who will be starting her role in six weeks. Also Read - Twitter gets encrypted DMs, but you probably can’t use it yet

Musk said he will transition from his role as CEO of Twitter to serving as its executive chair and chief technology officer (CTO). Also Read - Twitter will soon let you make voice and video calls to your friends, says Elon Musk

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in Also Read - Haven’t used your Twitter account in a while? Elon Musk has some bad news for you

6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” he tweeted on Thursday.

According to Musk’s announcement, Twitter’s new CEO will be a woman, but he did not specify who would fill the role.

However, NBCUniversal Head of Advertising Linda Yaccarino is “in talks” for the position, according to the report by The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, the tech billionaire announced his intention to step down as CEO and replace himself with a new chief executive by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Musk has said the company will purge inactive accounts on the platform that have been inactive for years, potentially freeing up a number of long-coveted usernames.

  Published Date: May 12, 2023 10:28 AM IST
