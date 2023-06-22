Waiting for the next train on the Delhi Metro network will soon let you end up buying groceries and other products. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is coming up with an app that will let passengers shop for essential items virtually as they wait for the next train and pick them up from their preferred metro station. Also Read - No more tokens? Delhi Metro launches QR code ticketing for WhatsApp users

As reported by The Times of India, DMRC will launch a virtual shopping app called Momentum 2.0 in July-end. This app will allow commuters to place orders for a variety of products from their destination metro stations. In other words, before boarding a train to your destination, place an order containing the items you want and collect your order from the destination station. Also Read - Delhi Metro announces to launch India's first virtual shopping app called Momentum 2.0

How will Momentum 2.0 work

The service will be available across 21 stations in the first phase. At all these stations, DMRC will install virtual stores and smart lockers to keep the orders for collection. The corporation will record the performance of these stores and then decide on expanding the service depending on the positive feedback to more stations across the network.

The smart lockers that will be installed at the first stations will have an array of 72 lockers with a provision to add another 24 later. Each virtual store will include a 65-inch screen that will display images of the available products at the store. That also means that you can directly buy from the virtual stores.

In addition to letting you buy groceries and other essential items, the Momentum 2.0 app will allow booking bikes, e-rickshaws, and cabs from metro stations. The app will also show routes of metro feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster buses from different metro stations. The app will also let commuters recharge the Delhi Metro smart cards, as well as make payments for insurance service, electricity, gas, and FASTag. Commuters can also seek information about a metro station, such as its location, condition of its gates, lifts, escalators, number of platforms, train timings, coach occupancy, and space availability using this app.

Momentum 2.0 will be like a super app for commuters. “It will provide the users the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations while waiting for the train. Selected brands will display their products and services on the app through extended reality tools, and travellers can simply use a QR code mechanism to shop for the goods of their choice. The immersive and dynamic content at these virtual stores will bridge the gap between digital and real-life shopping,” the report quoted a DMRC official as saying.