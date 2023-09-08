Chrome turned 15 today. On the occasion, Google has announced a host of new features for its web browser. These new features will not only give Google Chrome a fresh new look, but they will also make it safer to browse. “Chrome is turning 15 this month. And while a lot has changed over the last 15 years, our original goal still holds true — to build a browser that’s fast, reliable, secure and easy to use,” Google wrote in a post announcing the development.

So, what’s new in Google Chrome?

Material You design

One of the major changes that users will witness in Chrome in the coming weeks is a new look on desktop. Google said that Chrome is getting Material You design update, as a part of which it will get updated icons, new colour palettes, new themes and distinct colours for profiles. Furthermore, the company has also synced it with operating system better, which in turn will ensure that Chrome preferences can easily adapt to OS-level settings, like dark and light modes.

More accessible menus

Google also said that it is making it easier to use Chrome. To make this happen, Chrome is getting a comprehensive menu for faster access to Chrome extensions, Google Translate, and Google Password Manager among others. To access this menu, all users need to do is click the three dots in the top-right corner of the browser.

Chrome Web Store gets a new design

Google is also bringing the Material You design to Chrome Web Store.

Chrome Web Store gets new features

Chrome Web Store is also getting new extension categories, such as AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight, along with more personalised. This feature will be available in public preview starting today.

Better Safety Checks

Google also said that it is expanding Safety Check to extensions so Chrome can help identify extensions in the store that were recently unpublished, in violation of the company’s policies, or potentially malicious. As far as availability is concerned, these assessments are already available in Chrome Browser Cloud Management.

Better Search features

Google is also bringing the new features that it rolled out to Search recently to Chrome, which includes the feature to access information and search tools while browse. “When you’re on a webpage, select the “Search this page with Google” option from the three-dot menu. That will open the Google Search side panel, where you can find related searches, learn more about a page’s source or start another search altogether,” Google wrote in a blog post.

SGE coming to Chrome

Last month, Google extended its generative AI capabilities on Search to web browsing experience in Chrome on desktop. Now, Google is bringing this feature to users in the US. Users can opt in to “SGE while browsing” in Search Labs to test it out.

Upgrades to Safe Browsing

Google is also making upgrades to its Safe Browsing feature. With these upgrades, Chrome will now check sites against Google’s known-bad sites in real time. “By shortening the time between identification and prevention of threats, we expect to see 25% improved protection from malware and phishing threats,” Google added. This feature will be available in Chrome in the coming weeks.