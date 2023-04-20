comscore
ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fake AI chatbot apps surge

"The fake ChatGPT sites try to lure victims into providing their confidential information, such as credit card details and email address," report said.

ChatGPT-related scams are surging and despite OpenAI giving users a free version of ChatGPT, scammers lead victims to fraudulent websites, claiming they need to pay for these services, a report said on Thursday. There is another significant risk of using these chatbots. Also Read - Man who didn't know coding used ChatGPT to build Chrome extension, sold it for $1,000

“They might collect and steal the input you provide. In other words, providing anything sensitive or confidential could put you in danger. The chatbot’s responses could also be manipulated to give you incorrect answers or misleading information,” according to researchers from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42. Also Read - Samsung may drop Google Search to opt for Microsoft Bing in its smartphones

Unit 42 observed an increase of 910 percent in monthly registrations for domains related to ChatGPT between November 2022-April 2023. Also Read - Elon Musk declares a war on Microsoft, Google; plans to launch ChatGPT rival soon

The researchers also detected more than 100 daily detections of ChatGPT-related malicious URLs captured from traffic seen in its Advanced URL Filtering system. They also spotted nearly 18,000 percent growth of squatting domains from DNS security logs within the same timeframe. Scammers might use ChatGPT-related social engineering for identity theft or financial fraud.

Some scammers are exploiting the growing popularity of OpenAI for crypto frauds, using Elon Musk’s name to attract victims to fraudulent crypto giveaway events.

“Whether or not they’re offered free of charge, these copycat chatbots are not trustworthy. Many of them are actually based on GPT-3 (released June 2020), which is less powerful than the recent GPT-4 and GPT-3.5,” the report mentioned.

“To stay safe, ChatGPT users should exercise caution with suspicious emails or links related to ChatGPT. Moreover, the usage of copycat chatbots will bring extra security risks. Users should always access ChatGPT through the official OpenAI website,” the report emphasised.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 20, 2023 10:26 PM IST
ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fake AI chatbot apps surge

