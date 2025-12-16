Apple TV on Android Adds Google Cast After a Year, Letting Users Stream Shows Directly to Smart TVs

Apple is finally bringing one of the biggest updates to its streaming service beyond its own ecosystem. The tech giant brings latest update to the Apple TV app for Android, rolling out Google Cast support. This means Android users can finally stream Apple TV content directly from their phones to their compatible smart TVs. Additionally, you can also now cast to your Chromecast devices and Nest displays. Apple brings this update with an aim to enhance its TV experience for Android users.

Google Cast Arrives on Apple TV for Android

To recall, Apple launched its TV app for Android users in February 2025 with some of the most essential features. However, the app lacked one crucial feature and that was Casting. The brand now rolls out version 2.2 of the app and has added Google Cast support for Android users. The update allows users to cast their favorite shows and movies to larger screen, that too wirelessly.

Apple TV users can now witness a Cast icon on their home screen, allowing them to connect to nearby Cast-enabled devices quickly.

Playback Controls While Casting

One of the striking features of this update is that it doesn’t limit your control options, and hence, you can still pause, play, rewind, or scrub in between episodes while streaming to a TV. Not only this, but the app also allows adjustments to volume, subtitles, and language preferences.

You will now see a compact mini-player during casting and will have some of the basic controls while streaming. As soon as you tap on it, it will expand into a full-screen interface, having more detailed options. In addition, the app will also display which device is currently connected.

Apple’s Strategy Stands Out

Interestingly, Apple’s move comes at a time when some competitors are pulling back. Netflix, recently announced to reduce the Google Cast support in some scenarios and it means Apple’s decision to bring support to Google Cast for Android users stands out even more. Apple is giving its all to make Apple TV+ grow beyond iPhones and iPads.