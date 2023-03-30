comscore Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know
Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Apple launched Apple Pay Later, a buy now, pay later feature that allows users to split purchases into four payments over the course of six weeks.

After much delay, Apple has introduced “Apple Pay Later,” a buy now pay later service, but only for select customers in the US. First announced at the WWDC last year, Apple Pay Later lets users split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks, and there is no interest or late fees. Also Read - Apple now sanctions loans to iPhone users under new Apple Pay Later service

  • Published Date: March 30, 2023 5:08 PM IST
