Apple's new features will let you discover concerts around you

comscore
News

Apple rolls out new concert discovery features in Apple Music and Apple Maps: How to use it

Apps

These concert discovery features are now rolling out in Apple Music and Apple Maps. They will open new ways for fans and artists to connect, Apple said.

  • Published: May 17, 2023 2:08 PM IST

Highlights

  • Apple’s concert discovery features are available in selected cities.
  • Apple has also introduced Set List in Apple Music.
  • Apple has started rolling out these features beginning May 16.
Apple-Music-Guides-Set-Lists-iPhone-14-Pro-2up_big.jpg.medium_2x

Source: Apple

Apple Music will now let users discover live music shows in selected cities around the world. These concert discovery features are now rolling out in Apple Music and Apple Maps. They will open new ways for fans and artists to connect, according to Apple. Also Read - Apple Music Classical to launch on March 28 to let you listen to classics

“Apple Music expanded its curation efforts into live shows, introducing new concert discovery features on Apple Maps and Apple Music,” Apple said in a statement. Also Read - Apple is still working on the classical music app: Report

How to use Apple’s concert discovery feature

Apple Maps now have more than 40 new Guides that highlight venues to experience live music. These guides are curated by Apple Music editors and venues range from the Viennese symphony halls to techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo, currently spanning over ten cities around the world.

In addition to this, users can also Apple Music Guides to browse upcoming shows in venues from selected cities directly from Maps. For this, Apple uses Shazam’s concert discovery module that leverages concert information from the event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown.

Apple Music has also introduced Set List space, which is available on Apple Music starting May 16. It showcases set lists for major tours and lets fans listen to them and learn about the concert productions. It also allows fans to browse upcoming shows in their area by using Shazam’s concert discovery module.

Some of the featured artists in Apple Music Set List include Sam Smith, BLACKPINK, Peso Pluma, Kane Brown, blink-182, and Ed Sheeran.

Who can use Apple’s concert discovery feature?

Apple Music Guides has been rolling out beginning May 16 on Apple Maps and featured cities include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.
Users can use Apple Music Guides to browse venues to experience live music and discover upcoming shows in venues from the above-mentioned cities.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced a host of new features that are aimed at helping people with cognitive disabilities use its devices more easily.

The company announced that later this year, “users with cognitive disabilities can use iPhone and iPad with greater ease and independence with Assistive Access; nonspeaking individuals can type to speak during calls and conversations with Live Speech; and those at risk of losing their ability to speak can use Personal Voice to create a synthesized voice that sounds like them for connecting with family and friends.”

  • Published Date: May 17, 2023 2:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple's new features will let you discover concerts around you

Apple's WWDC 2023 scheduled revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch likely in July

Google Pixel phones may soon work as dashcams, and it makes total sense

Google will delete your account if it remains inactive for 2 years

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video