Apple's new features will let you discover concerts around you

Apple Music will now let users discover live music shows in selected cities around the world. These concert discovery features are now rolling out in Apple Music and Apple Maps. They will open new ways for fans and artists to connect, according to Apple. Also Read - Apple Music Classical to launch on March 28 to let you listen to classics

“Apple Music expanded its curation efforts into live shows, introducing new concert discovery features on Apple Maps and Apple Music,” Apple said in a statement. Also Read - Apple is still working on the classical music app: Report

How to use Apple’s concert discovery feature

Apple Maps now have more than 40 new Guides that highlight venues to experience live music. These guides are curated by Apple Music editors and venues range from the Viennese symphony halls to techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo, currently spanning over ten cities around the world.

In addition to this, users can also Apple Music Guides to browse upcoming shows in venues from selected cities directly from Maps. For this, Apple uses Shazam’s concert discovery module that leverages concert information from the event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown.

Apple Music has also introduced Set List space, which is available on Apple Music starting May 16. It showcases set lists for major tours and lets fans listen to them and learn about the concert productions. It also allows fans to browse upcoming shows in their area by using Shazam’s concert discovery module.

Some of the featured artists in Apple Music Set List include Sam Smith, BLACKPINK, Peso Pluma, Kane Brown, blink-182, and Ed Sheeran.

Who can use Apple’s concert discovery feature?

Apple Music Guides has been rolling out beginning May 16 on Apple Maps and featured cities include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.

Users can use Apple Music Guides to browse venues to experience live music and discover upcoming shows in venues from the above-mentioned cities.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced a host of new features that are aimed at helping people with cognitive disabilities use its devices more easily.

The company announced that later this year, “users with cognitive disabilities can use iPhone and iPad with greater ease and independence with Assistive Access; nonspeaking individuals can type to speak during calls and conversations with Live Speech; and those at risk of losing their ability to speak can use Personal Voice to create a synthesized voice that sounds like them for connecting with family and friends.”