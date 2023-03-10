Apple Music Classical to launch on March 28 to let you listen to classics

Apple has announced that it will launch its new standalone classical music application called Apple Music Classical on March 28. The upcoming app has been in development for some time. It is not a major app, but an extension of the Apple Music service to let some sticklers enjoy classical music without any distraction from other genres. Also Read - Apple is still working on the classical music app: Report

The Apple Music Classical app has now been listed on the App Store with a release date. “Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalogue with fully optimised search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio,” the iPhone maker said.

The company initially intended to launch a classical music-focused application by the end of last year, after acquiring music service Primephonic in 2021, reports The Verge. But the plans got delayed.

The application will also offer “hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features, and much more.” According to the tech giant, the application will have “thousands” of spatial audio recordings and will stream at up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless. The music and song tracks in the app will have complete and accurate metadata to make you familiar with the artist you are listening to. If you are keener, there will be thousands of editorial notes such as composer biographies and descriptions of key works available in the app.

There will not be a native iPad version of the application, and will also not include offline downloads at launch, the report said. iPhone users can now pre-order the application for free from the App Store. The Apple Music Classical app will use your Apple Music subscription.

— Written with inputs from IANS