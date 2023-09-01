Apple Music free subscription: Apple today announced that it is offering six month of Apple Music subscription free on the purchase of a new iPhone models, Apple AirPods, HomePod or Beats. With this offer, eligible Apple device owners will get access to over 100 million song and ad-free in the. In addition to that, eligible Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to music and podcasts both online and offline, across all of their devices. They will also get access to advanced audio features such as Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos in the Apple Music app.

Who is eligible to get free Apple Music subscription?

Buyers who get a new Apple device, such as a new AirPods, HomePod or Beats headphones are eligible to get this offer.

What devices are eligible to get free Apple Music subscription?

According to Apple, this offer is eligible on select Apple devices. The list includes — iPhone models, Apple AirPods Pro, second generation AirPods, third generation AirPods, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus, and Beats Studio Pro. Apple says that any new iPhone capable of running the latest iOS version and that has been purchased from Apple or an Apple authorised reseller is eligible to get this offer.

How to get six months of Apple Music subscription free with audio devices?

If you purchased one of the above-mentioned audio devices, here’s what you need to redeem this offer:

Step 1: Download the latest version of iOS or iPadOS on your device.

Step 2: Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad.

Step 3: Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID.

Step 4: If the offer doesn’t appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear.

Step 5: Tap Get 6 months free.

How to get six months of Apple Music subscription free with an iPhone?

If you purchased a new iPhone, here’s what you need to redeem this offer:

Step 1: Turn on your new iPhone and sign in with your Apple ID.

Step 2: Open the Apple Music app and download the latest version of iOS on it.

Step 3: Go to the Listen Now tab.

Step 4: Tap Get 6 months free.