Spotify

Spotify offers trending music and original podcasts with higher sound quality across all devices. It has songs from different genres, countries and decades. Spotify also offers premium service that offers ad-free music, group sessions and up to 10,000 songs download per device. It has a mini plan starting at Rs 7 per day and an individual plan at Rs 119 per month. It also has got a ‘Duo’ plan that has support for two accounts and is available for Rs 149 per month. The last Family plan, which is available for Rs 179 per month and has support for six accounts.