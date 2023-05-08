Google first introduced Nearby Share functionality in Android back in 2020. Since then, it has become a fundamental part of the entire Android package. Now, the company has announced that it is rolling out the same feature for Windows devices as well. This, in turn, will enable Android users to transfer data between an Android smartphone and a Windows PC seamlessly. Also Read - Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

It is worth noting that Google, earlier this year, announced that it was expanding its Nearby Share to Windows. However, at the time, the feature was available to users in select countries in beta mode. Now, nearly a month later, the company has announced that feature is available to Android and Windows users across the globe in beta mode.

Google announced the development via an update on one of its support pages. "On March 31st, 2023, we launched Nearby Share Beta for Windows PC in select regions. It is a fast and simple way to share files across your own devices and with friends who are close by," Google wrote in a blog post.

“We are very excited to announce that Nearby Share for Windows is now available worldwide, so even more of your devices can work better together,” the company announced.

What is Nearby Share and how does it work?

Nearby Share is Google’s version of Apple’s AirDrop functionality. It lets users to transfer files from one device to another without any loss of quality by the tap of a button. Until now, users could use Nearby Share to transfer files from one Android device to another seamlessly. Now, Android users will be able to enjoy same flexibility and ease of use while transferring data from their Android smartphones to their Windows PCs and viceversa.

As Google explains it, Nearby Share Beta works with Windows PCs whether the app is open on the desktop or running in the background. “Sending a photo, video or document from your PC to a nearby Android device is as easy as dragging and dropping it into the app, or by selecting “Send with Nearby Share” in the right-click menu. Just select which Android devices you want to share with from the list that pops up,” the company had said in a blog post while making the announcement.

Furthermore, the company says that as long as both devices are logged into users’ Google account, file transfers are automatically accepted even if the screen is off.

All users need to do to share from their Android device to their Windows PCs is ensure that the Nearby Share Beta application is running on their PCs.

What do Windows users need to use Nearby Share feature on their PCs?

That said, Google has shared a list of requirements for the Nearby Share feature to work on Windows PCs. Here’s the list:

— A PC with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and up.

— An Android device with Android 6.0 and up.

— Bluetooth turned on, on both the devices.

— Wi-Fi or ethernet turned on, on both devices.

— Both the devices to be on the same network.

— Both the devices to be within 16 feet or 5 meters of each other.