Adobe Brings Photoshop, Express And Acrobat Support To ChatGPT For All Users

Adobe has announced that Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat can now be used directly inside ChatGPT. This will let users handle basic editing and document tasks without opening the full apps on their devices. The integration works through ChatGPT's new app support system, first introduced at OpenAI's DevDay in October 2025. A number of third-party platforms, including Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Google Drive, Spotify and others, already support the feature.

Adobe Tools Come to ChatGPT

In its announcement, Adobe said that ChatGPT users will now be able to access its creative and document tools from within the chatbot. ChatGPT will connect to Adobe's services using secure app connectors, enabling users to carry out actions such as image edits, design changes or PDF modifications through simple prompts. Adobe added that permissions remain tied to the user's own accounts, ensuring no one can open or edit files they don't have access to.

David Wadhwani, Adobe's president of digital media, said the move brings its most popular tools to a wider audience by letting people "edit with Photoshop simply by using their own words" inside a platform they already use.

The support is available to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free plan. For now, Photoshop, Express and Acrobat work on ChatGPT’s desktop, web and iOS apps. Android users can access Adobe Express, while Photoshop and Acrobat support will be added later.

What Users Can Do

In Photoshop, users will be able to make quick changes just by describing what they want. This includes adjusting brightness or exposure, fixing a specific part of an image, or adding basic effects. It lets users make quick edits without dealing with multiple tools inside the app.

On Adobe Express, ChatGPT can help users browse templates, change text, swap images, add small animations, or update an existing design. The idea is to speed up small edits that usually require opening the full editor.

With Acrobat, users can carry out routine PDF tasks such as editing text, pulling out tables, combining files, compressing documents, or converting them to different formats. These actions can be carried out with simple prompts in ChatGPT, which is useful for anyone who wants to make quick changes without opening the full app.