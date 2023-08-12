Xiaomi Band 8 Pro to launch alongside Mix Fold 3 on August 14

Xiaomi is holding one of its biggest events of the year on August 31 to introduce its next foldable phone, the Mix Fold 3. Sure, it will be the star of the show, but Xiaomi is jampacking the event with the launch of several other products, including a brand-new fitness band. It is the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro, which is a part of the latest teaser Xiaomi posted on China’s Weibo. The company teased the key features of the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro, confirming some specifications.

According to the announcement, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi Band 8 Pro on August 14 at the event that will kick off at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm, IST). The event will see the launch of the Mix Fold 3 and Pad 6 Max, as well.

Xiaomi posted teasers on Weibo, revealing that the upcoming Band 8 Pro will come with a square display, which looks very similar to the recent Apple Watch models. This will be a 1.74-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 336 PPI pixel density, and 16.7 million colours. The display is definitely an upgrade over that of the previous generation. The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, for instance, came with a 1.64-inch display. Xiaomi’s teasers also show the fitness band will come in different colours, including black. Xiaomi also teased that the Band 8 Pro will come with improved health and fitness tracking tools, including real-time heart rate and blood oxygen level monitors. There will also be support for playing music directly on the smartwatch.

The rest of the specifications and features are under wraps right now, but Xiaomi is expected to reveal some more in the build-up to the launch later this month.

The Xiaomi Band 8 Pro will slightly be a spruced-up version of the Band 8, which was launched in April in China for CNY 239 (roughly Rs 2,800). The Band 8 came with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 192×490 pixels, a pixel density of 326 PPI, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Xiaomi Band 8 allows users to track as many as 150 exercises and women their menstrual cycles. The Band 8 supports real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygen level tracking, along with support for sports modes. The fitness band is 5 ATM water resistant and uses a 190mAh battery inside.