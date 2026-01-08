This Ai+ Rotate Camera 4G Watch Has A Rotating Camera, And It’s Not Just A Gimmick!

Also Read: Is Microsoft Planning Large-Scale Layoffs This Month? Here’s What The Company Said

In the last couple of years, smartwatches played it safe, Health tracking, notifications, maybe calling, that’s about it. But Ai+ is clearly trying something different with its newly announced Rotate Camera 4G Watch. As the name suggests, this smartwatch comes with a rotating camera built into the body, letting users capture photos or short clips straight from their wrist. Also Read: Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Google After Confusing Search Result Goes Viral

It’s part of Ai+’s upcoming NovaWatch range, launching in early 2026. And while the rotating camera is the headline feature, the idea here feels bigger than just novelty. Ai+ seems to be leaning into wearables as a form of self-expression, not just utility. Also Read: Want Custom Stickers? Here’s How To Create AI Stickers On WhatsApp: Quick Steps

What makes the Rotate Camera 4G Watch different

The rotating camera lets you flip between angles, making it easier to take quick shots, record moments, or jump on video calls without pulling out your phone. Since it’s a 4G LTE-enabled watch, it doesn’t rely on constant phone pairing for basic connectivity.

This watch is clearly for those who enjoy creating and sharing content, or just want something more playful on their wrist. It’s less about hardcore fitness stats and more about style, social use, and convenience.

Ai+ NovaWatch lineup

The Rotate Camera 4G Watch isn’t launching alone. Ai+ has announced four different NovaWatch models, each targeting a different kind of user.

NovaWatch Active is designed for everyday health tracking, keeping things simple and familiar.

NovaWatch Wearbuds combines a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earbuds, cutting down the need to carry extra devices.

NovaWatch Kids Geo Fencing 4G focuses on family safety, allowing parents to stay connected with their children without handing them a smartphone.

NovaWatch Rotate Camera 4G adds a creative twist with its rotating camera and LTE support.

Instead of one do-it-all watch, Ai+ seems to be offering specific watches for specific lifestyles.

Ai+ NovaWatch Lineup Availability

Ai+ has confirmed that the NovaWatch series, including the Rotate Camera 4G Watch, will launch in Q1 2026. Pricing and full specifications are still under wraps, but the brand says these wearables will tie into its wider connected ecosystem.