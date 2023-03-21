comscore Sennheiser HD 660S2 premium headphones launched in India
Sennheiser HD 660S2 premium headphones launched in India

The new Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones are available across all online platforms, including Amazon, Headphone Zone, and The Audio Store.

German audio giant Sennheiser on Tuesday launched its new headphones — HD 660S2 — at Rs 54,990 in India. The new Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers a premium audio experience, crafted for audiophiles. These are not ordinary headphones. The company claims the HD 660S2 “skillfully balances reference-level detail with engaging frequency response.”

The new Sennheiser HD 660S2 is available across all online platforms such as www.sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon, Headphone Zone, and The Audio Store along with premium retail outlets.

“Setting New Standard for Audiophile Sound, Sennheiser today expanded the capabilities of the 600-series family with the launch of HD 660S2 headphones in India,” the company said in a statement.

With the improved transducer airflow and a refined voice coil, it delivers a refined listening experience.

“Our new Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers listeners what they requested most from the headphones’ predecessor,” Kapil Gulati, Sales Director – Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova said. “With precision and power like no other and new sensitivity across all frequencies, listeners will hear details they’ve never heard before, especially at the lower end of the spectrum,” he added.

Also, with a tuning that reduces the distances between select peaks and troughs, the overall experience is smoother and warmer than the original HD 660S.

“Plush earpads and cushy headband padding place the revised 300-ohm transducers at the optimal distance from the ear resulting in a spacious soundstage with an abundance of detail — even for extended musical exploration,” the company said.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 21, 2023 6:07 PM IST
