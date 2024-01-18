Samsung surprised the audience with the unexpected reveal of the Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The device was cleverly hinted at the end of the event, giving attendees a glimpse of its design. Although there were some rumours about Samsung’s entry into this technology, the event was the first official confirmation from the brand. Here’s everything we know so far about the Galaxy Ring.

Dr. Matthew Wiggins from Samsung Research gave a short introduction to the company’s new project during the event. He mentioned the integration of Samsung Health with a new form factor, calling it a “powerful and accessible” health and wellness device. The teaser showed the Galaxy Ring in a sleek silver colour, sparking curiosity among the attendees.

The company did not reveal much information, but it was disclosed that Samsung had patented the device a year ago.

Samsung Galaxy Ring features and specifications

The Galaxy Ring may not have the comprehensive features of a smartwatch, but it offers a viable alternative with basic tracking functions and a long-lasting battery. It is expected to have various sensors for health monitoring, and users can see the results on the Samsung Health app, while the device can be managed through the Galaxy Wearable app.

With features like ECG, PPG tracking, and smart home controls, the Galaxy Ring aims to surpass its competitors, the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphones, in the accuracy of health metric tracking. The closer contact with the body for longer durations is likely to improve this accuracy. Moreover, the comfortable fit of the ring compared to a regular watch adds an extra level of convenience, making it a possible attractive option for health-conscious consumers.

Samsung also unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked today. This new device harnesses the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence (AI), offering native support for a variety of tasks. These include summarizing webpages, identifying objects in photos, real-time translation of calls, and effortless photo and video editing. The majority of these features are powered by Samsung’s new Galaxy AI. In addition to this, Samsung provides exclusive features like ‘Circle to Search’ through its partnership with Google.