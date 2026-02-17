Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro retail listing spills Key details before Galaxy Unpacked Event on Feb 25

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here. While most eyes are on the Galaxy S26 series, it looks like the company has more products waiting in the lineup. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have surfaced again in fresh leaks, giving us a clearer idea of what the upcoming earbuds might look like. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

The leaked renders show both earbuds inside compact charging cases with rounded edges and a flip-top lid. One noticeable change is the transparent top on the case, which lets you see the earbuds resting inside. It’s a small design touch, but definitely something different from what we usually see. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8: Launch timeline, specs, and India price leaks

At first glance, the cases look quite similar, but the earbuds themselves seem to follow two separate approaches. The standard Galaxy Buds 4 is expected to come with a semi-in-ear fit without silicone tips, something users who don’t like deep in-ear designs might appreciate. On the other hand, the Buds 4 Pro could continue with the in-ear style and silicone tips for better noise isolation.

Another change being talked about is the redesigned stem. It appears flatter and slightly more elliptical this time, suggesting Samsung could be refreshing the design instead of sticking to last year’s look.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: What else do we know

Interestingly, a Spanish retailer reportedly listed the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro ahead of launch, revealing product images and some features. The listing hints at gesture controls, automatic noise adjustment, and even a real-time hearing interpreter. There is also mention of a bi-directional speaker setup aimed at delivering a more immersive listening experience.

Some reports also point toward head gesture controls and AI-based sound optimisation. If that turns out to be true, Samsung may be focusing more on smarter audio experiences rather than just hardware upgrades.

As per rumours, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could pack a 57mAh battery, while the standard model may feature a 42mAh cell. Pricing is expected to stay in a familiar range. Colour options may include black and white for both models. The Pro variant is also tipped to arrive in an Apricot shade, which could be exclusive to Samsung’s online store. Earlier leaks have also suggested pinch-and-hold gestures and an Interpreter mode, aligning with Samsung’s growing push toward AI-backed features across devices.

There’s already a microsite live on Amazon, which hints that the earbuds could go on sale soon after the announcement.

Galaxy Buds 4 launch date

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. With leaks coming from multiple directions, tipsters, retailer listings, and animations, the launch itself may not hold too many surprises. Still, it makes sense to treat these details as rumours until Samsung confirms them.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

But if the leaks are accurate, the new Galaxy Buds may not chase dramatic changes. Instead, the focus seems to be on refining the experience, better design, smarter controls, and practical upgrades that users notice in everyday use.