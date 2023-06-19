Redmi Buds 4 Active buyers get free Spotify Premium subscription

Redmi’s latest affordable earbuds, Buds 4 Active, come with an offer. When you buy a brand-new pair of Redmi Buds 4 Active, you become eligible for three months of free Spotify Premium subscription. When you subscribe to Spotify Premium, you get access to an ad-free experience and the ability to listen to the highest audio quality of your favourite tracks across the platform.

While the process is not out, it will likely involve redeeming a coupon that you might receive after you become a valid customer of the Redmi Buds 4 Active. Spotify usually does not allow existing or old Premium subscribers to receive free trials, so customers should check whether they are eligible for the offer or not. You should also keep in mind that Spotify will require a payment method before the free subscription begins.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active will go on sale from June 20, but the offer will be valid for only four days, i.e., June 20 to June 23. The earbuds will cost you an introductory price of Rs 1,199 and will be available on Amazon.

Redmi Buds 4 Active features

Connectivity

The Redmi Buds 4 Active features Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC codec and supports HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Bluetooth protocol. It has a communication range of 10m and a speaker impedance of 32 ohms.

Battery and charging

The Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds have a 34mAh battery and the charging case has a 440mAh battery. It comes with a Type-C charging port and gives up to 30 hours of battery life. The newly launched earbuds come with fast charging support that gives up to 90 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes of charge.

Other features

Redmi’s new Buds 4 Active single earbud weighs 3.65g and the charging case weighs 34.7g. The total weight of the earbud is 42g. The Buds 4 Active features Google Fast Pair to enable quick and effortless pairing with Android devices. The newly launched earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation and IPX-4 rating for water resistance. The earbuds also have a low latency mode for gamers and have touch controls on the buds to play, pause and skip tracks.