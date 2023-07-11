Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband earphones launched

The new Realme Buds Wireless 3 comes with a new black-and-white design on the Vitality White option spread across different elements.

Realme has launched neckband earphones called the Buds Wireless 3 in India, days after it introduced the Realme 11 series phones. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 earphones come with a better bass driver than its last generation, along with a new design, which the company says makes the neckband a “standout choice in the world of wireless earphones.”

“Built with a cutting-edge design and exceptional sound quality, these earbuds offer users an immersive audio experience like never before. With its impressive sound performance and innovative design, the realme Buds Wireless 3 exemplifies the brand’s commitment to delivering top-tier quality and exceptional value to its users,” said Realme in a statement.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 price in India

The new Buds Wireless 3 from Realme cost Rs 1,799, but if you buy the neckband from the first sale, you get Rs 100 off. The effective price for those customers will, thus, be Rs 1,699. The sale starts at noon on July 12 via Flipkart, Amazon, Realme’s online store, and stores near you.

There are three colour variants of the Realme Buds Wireless 3, but Amazon and Flipkart will sell select ones. The Bass Yellow and Pure Black will be available on Flipkart, while Vitality White and Pure Black will go on sale on Amazon. The Realme store and offline stores will give you all three options.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 specifications

The new Realme Buds Wireless 3 comes with a new black-and-white design on the Vitality White option spread across different elements. But if you want colours, you can go for Bass Yellow. There is also a Pure Black variant. The earphones have silicone ear tips for snug fit, as well. The earphones use a 13.6mm dynamic driver for rich bass, while its integrated battery offers a runtime of up to 40 hours on a single charge. The earphones also support active noise cancellation, which you can control using the Realme Link app. Realme also claims that the earphones offer a 360-degree spatial audio effect, but does not specify the supported files or apps for the same.

“Experience powerful sound, extended playtime, immersive noise cancellation, and a multidimensional audio experience with the Realme Buds Wireless 3,” said the company in a release.