comscore
News

Pebble launches Cosmos Nova smartwatch with Bluetooth calling in India: Check price, specs

Wearables

Pebble Cosmos Nova is the latest addition to Pebble Cosmos series. It comes with a host of features including stress monitoring, SPO2 monitoring and more.

  • Published: April 27, 2023 9:27 AM IST

Highlights

  • Pebble Cosmos Nova is available in four colours.
  • Pebble Cosmos is available can be purchased via Flipkart and Pebblecart.
  • Pebble Cosmos Nova is priced at Rs 2,299.
pebble cosmos nova

Image Source: Pebble

Pebble has launched its Comos Nova smartwatch in India. The newly launched smartwatch is the latest addition to the Pebble Cosmos series which also includes Engage and Grande smartwatches. The smartwatch comes with a host of features including Bluetooth calling, stress monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, AI voice assistant and more. Also Read - How to link your WhatsApp account to multiple devices: A step-by-step guide

“The watch delivers a grand UI experience, yet fits snugly on the wrist. As for looks, its sleek metallic design and curved edges make it the perfect fashion accessory too. Another unique offering for Android users is the Quick SMS Reply feature on the timepiece, with which one can respond to incoming calls via text messages selected from templates and stay connected with the world even while on the go,” Pebble’s Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said on the occasion. Also Read - WhatsApp's multi-device functionality gets smarter: Here’s what has changed

Pebble Cosmos Nova price and availability

The Pebble Cosmos Nova smartwatch is available in four colours- Jet Black, Ocean Blue, Ivory Gold and Forest Green via Flipkart and Pebblecart.com. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,299.  Also Read - Google Authenticator gets Google Account support: What that means for you

Pebble Cosmos Nova specifications and features

The new Pebble smartwatch sports a rectangular dial shape in a curved metallic casing with a 1.96-inch edge-to-edge display. The display has a maximum brightness of 600 nits and a resolution of 320×385 with a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Pebble Cosmos Nova offers a one-time Bluetooth connect with a Realtek chipset. It supports Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth version 5 and is compatible with both, Android and iOS and features AI Voice assistance. The smartwatch is IP67 dust and water-resistant up to an immersion of one metre.

Coming to the battery, the smartwatch is powered by a 230mAh battery, which the company says lasts for up to 5 days with normal usage, up to three days with BT Calling usage and up to seven days on standby with a single charge. It also comes with a magnetic charge.

On the health front, the smartwatch can monitor various health parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate and sleep. In addition to this, it offers a steps pedometer, sedentary alert monitor and female health suite.

Pebble Cosmos Nova can notify about calls, SMS, e-mails, WhatsApp and social media. Further, the smartwatch features 100 plus sports modes and cloud-based watch faces.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2023 9:27 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Pebble launches Cosmos Nova smartwatch in India: Check price and specifications here

Google rolls out new control to disable camera, mic in Chromebooks

Sony Bravia X70L 4K LED TV with Google TV, Dolby Audio launched

Eight-year-old girl dies as smartphone explodes in her hand; Xiaomi reacts

Asus ROG Ally to launch next month: All details here

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India