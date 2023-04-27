Pebble has launched its Comos Nova smartwatch in India. The newly launched smartwatch is the latest addition to the Pebble Cosmos series which also includes Engage and Grande smartwatches. The smartwatch comes with a host of features including Bluetooth calling, stress monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, AI voice assistant and more. Also Read - How to link your WhatsApp account to multiple devices: A step-by-step guide

“The watch delivers a grand UI experience, yet fits snugly on the wrist. As for looks, its sleek metallic design and curved edges make it the perfect fashion accessory too. Another unique offering for Android users is the Quick SMS Reply feature on the timepiece, with which one can respond to incoming calls via text messages selected from templates and stay connected with the world even while on the go,” Pebble’s Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said on the occasion. Also Read - WhatsApp's multi-device functionality gets smarter: Here’s what has changed

Pebble Cosmos Nova price and availability

The Pebble Cosmos Nova smartwatch is available in four colours- Jet Black, Ocean Blue, Ivory Gold and Forest Green via Flipkart and Pebblecart.com. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,299. Also Read - Google Authenticator gets Google Account support: What that means for you

Pebble Cosmos Nova specifications and features

The new Pebble smartwatch sports a rectangular dial shape in a curved metallic casing with a 1.96-inch edge-to-edge display. The display has a maximum brightness of 600 nits and a resolution of 320×385 with a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Pebble Cosmos Nova offers a one-time Bluetooth connect with a Realtek chipset. It supports Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth version 5 and is compatible with both, Android and iOS and features AI Voice assistance. The smartwatch is IP67 dust and water-resistant up to an immersion of one metre.

Coming to the battery, the smartwatch is powered by a 230mAh battery, which the company says lasts for up to 5 days with normal usage, up to three days with BT Calling usage and up to seven days on standby with a single charge. It also comes with a magnetic charge.

On the health front, the smartwatch can monitor various health parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate and sleep. In addition to this, it offers a steps pedometer, sedentary alert monitor and female health suite.

Pebble Cosmos Nova can notify about calls, SMS, e-mails, WhatsApp and social media. Further, the smartwatch features 100 plus sports modes and cloud-based watch faces.