OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless Z2 earlier this year in India. The neckband earbuds were introduced in three color options, namely, Acoustic Red, Magico Black, and Beam Blue. Now, the earbuds are getting a color refresh with a new Green shade.

The tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has shared a promotional poster of the neckband earbuds' new colorway. Unlike, the predecessor's Green shade, this one appears to lean more towards the Neon side.

The Green color also has a mix of Grey for the neckband that will go around your neck. The ear tips are also Grey in color.

Unfortunately, the exact release date of this Green color of the Bullets Wireless Z2 is yet to be revealed. But since the promotional listing has appeared online, we expect the launch to be imminent.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications and features

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds have an in-ear design and boast features like Anti-distortion audio technology, AI Noise Cancellation, and an IP55 rating.

The earbuds come with fast charging support, where 10 minutes of charge is said to offer 20 hours of usage. In total, buyers can expect a battery life of 30 hours.

In other news about OnePlus, the company is also planning to bring a new shade for the OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone. The company will be launching the Marble Odyssey Edition soon.

Rumors have it that the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition could be a rebadge of the OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock Edition which was launched in China a few months back.

For the unversed, Jupiter Rock Edition has a solid build. The special edition phone is made up of 3D microcrystalline rock and as the name suggests, is meant to resemble the is Jupiter planet.

Apart from the design, the specs will be the same as the normal OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. It features a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has 100W fast charging support.