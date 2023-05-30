OnePlus is preparing to launch a new color of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The company is said to launch a new Green shade of the phone, however, the exact color name and the launch date were unknown. Now, the tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the moniker of the color alongside its release date and price. Also Read - Google confirms it was working on a second foldable phone: Here’s why it got dumped

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Jazz Green launch date and price

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2’s new color is said to be called Jazz Green. The neckband earbuds are said to launch on June 1 in India. Upon launch, the earbuds will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website. Also Read - HyperX Cloud III, HyperX Cirro Buds Pro TWS earbuds debut in India

Sharma said that the earbuds will cost Rs 1,999. This is the same price as the other color options. With the launch of a new color, buyers will get more varied color choices.

That said, the Bullets Wireless Z2 will have a total of four color options — Magico Black, Beam Blue, Acoustic Red, and Jazz Green.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Jazz Green design

The Jazz Green color of the Bullets Wireless Z2 will have a dual-tone finish. The neckband portion and the ear tips including the earbuds’ body will be of a Grey color. The rest of the earbuds will be colored in Green. The ‘-‘ and ‘+’ controls on the side with also be Green in color.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications and features

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds come with features like Anti-distortion audio, AI Noise Cancellation, and an IP55 rating. The earbuds have an in-ear style design.

The earbuds come with fast charging support, where 10 minutes of charge is said to offer 20 hours of usage. In total, buyers can expect a battery life of 30 hours.

In related news, OnePlus announced the all-new OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition in India this week. The smartphone is built from 3D microcrystalline rock. The new shade is exclusive to the Indian market.

It will available for purchase on June 6 on Amazon. The Limited Edition phone has the same specs as the regular OnePlus 11 5G. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

It has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.