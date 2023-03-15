Nothing on Twitter has revealed some key specs and features of the upcoming Nothing Ear (2). The Nothing Ear (2) will retain the design of the Ear (1) and offer several internal improvements. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) design revealed through leaked renders

Nothing Ear (2) features, specs, design

The Nothing Ear (2) is confirmed to come with LDAC 5.0 (Low Latency Audio Codec) support. This means the audio from the earbuds will be of high quality, while offering low latency. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Additionally, the Ear (2) will feature an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is worth noting that this ingress protection is only for water splashes. It isn’t water resistant or waterproof.

Apart from this, some of its other specs were leaked previously and yesterday, its design was revealed through renders.

The Ear (2) will have a transparent look and will come in a White shade. The renders of the earbuds do give us a closer look at the product. The Ear (2) is said to come with an 11.6mm driver, the same as the Nothing Ear (1).

In terms of battery, the earbuds will offer 6 hours of playback time without the case. It will provide 36 hours of usage with the charging case.

It will also come with a Qi-compatible charger to charge the earbuds quickly via a USB Type-C port. The buds will feature personalized Active Noise Cancellation. The buds are also expected to come with some other listening modes.

Nothing also has the Ear (stick). The company is expected to continue selling the Ear Stick even after the release of Ear (2). This will be because both are different offerings with different feature sets.

In other news, the company is also working on a flagship-grade smartphone that will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to bring several new features and also some camera improvements.

While the new earbuds will be released next week, the upcoming phone, the Phone (2), still has a couple more months to arrive. Expect the smartphone to launch only after June.