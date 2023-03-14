Earlier this month, Nothing finally broke the silence and revealed the release date of Nothing Ear (2). The Ear (2) will launch on March 22 and will be available in most markets where the Nothing Phone (1) and other products of the brand already retail. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Check top deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (1) and more

While the release date was confirmed, the design of the earbuds wasn’t officially revealed. Now, although not officially, the marketing material (by OnLeaks via The Tech Outlook) of the phone has showcased the earbuds in full glory. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) will launch later this month: Check launch date, features

Nothing Ear (2) marketing images reveal the earbuds in entirety

The Nothing Ear (2) appears to have the same design as the Ear (1). There will not be any major difference in the looks, but feature-wise, the earbuds are expected to offer several improvements. Also Read - Nothing's first-ever speaker's renders surface online: Report

The earbuds will have a transparent look and will come in a White shade. The Ear (2) is said to come with an 11.6mm driver, the same as the Nothing Ear (1). The earbuds will offer six hours of playback time without the case. With the charging case, the earbuds are said to provide 36 hours of usage.

The earbuds will support Qi-compatible charge to charge the earbuds to the brim via a USB Type-C port. The buds will feature personalized Active Noise Cancellation. The buds are also expected to come with some other listening modes.

Nothing will offer an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Apart from this, some previous leaks have suggested the earbuds feature multipoint Bluetooth.

Nothing discontinued the Ear (1) soon after it launched the Nothing Ear stick. But with the launch of Ear (2), Nothing is expected to continue selling the Ear Stick since the earbuds will be a different product altogether.

The company is also working on a flagship-grade smartphone that will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to bring several new features and also some camera improvements.

While the new earbuds will be released next week, the upcoming phone, the Phone (2), still has a couple more months to arrive. The launch of the device will happen only in the H2 of this year.