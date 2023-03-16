Google axes another product: Check details inside

Google is on a killing spree once again. Back in January this year, the company shut down its cloud-based game streaming service called Google Stadia. Now, almost two months later, the company has decided to axe yet another product. This time around, it’s a device called Google Glass Enterprise Edition.

Google, via an update on Google Glass’ official website and support pages, has announced that it has stopped selling Google Glass Enterprise Edition, a change that came into effect on March 15, 2023. “Thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership. As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023,” a message on Google Glass’ official website reads.

To recall, the first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare back in 2014. At a price of $1,500 (Rs 1.24 lakhs), it had promised a new, bold era for information. Then in 2019, the company introduced the second edition of its eye-wearable device ‘Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2’, with improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames. “Glass Enterprise Edition has helped workers in a variety of industries—from logistics, to manufacturing, to field services—do their jobs more efficiently by providing hands-free access to the information and tools they need to complete their work…Glass Enterprise Edition 2 helps businesses further improve the efficiency of their employees,” Google had said while announcing Google Glass 2 back in 2019. The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform, and it supported Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management, which made it easier for Android developers to develop apps and functionalities utilising its capabilities.

However, four years down the line, the device has failed to garner popularity that the company had hoped it would get and so it has decided to axe the product line and sunset all the services associated with it.

Google, in a support page, wrote that while it has stopped selling the wearable, it will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023. After September 15, 2023, users will still be able to use the Glass Enterprise Edition device with the existing software. However, the company will release no software updates for the same.

Furthermore, the company said that the pre-installed Meet on Glass app will not receive ongoing support from Google after September 15, 2023, and the app will stop working at any time after September 15, 2023.