comscore Google axes another product: Check details inside
News

Google discontinues Google Glass Enterprise Edition: Here's what happens now

Wearables

Google has announced that it has stopped selling Google Glass Enterprise Edition on its platform. Here’s what happens next.

Highlights

  • Google has discontinued Glass Enterprise Edition.
  • As of March 15, Google has stopped selling the device.
  • Google will support the device until September 15, 2023.
Google Glass

Image: Google

Google is on a killing spree once again. Back in January this year, the company shut down its cloud-based game streaming service called Google Stadia. Now, almost two months later, the company has decided to axe yet another product. This time around, it’s a device called Google Glass Enterprise Edition.

Google, via an update on Google Glass’ official website and support pages, has announced that it has stopped selling Google Glass Enterprise Edition, a change that came into effect on March 15, 2023. “Thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership. As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023,” a message on Google Glass’ official website reads.

To recall, the first Google Glass was introduced with much fanfare back in 2014. At a price of $1,500 (Rs 1.24 lakhs), it had promised a new, bold era for information. Then in 2019, the company introduced the second edition of its eye-wearable device ‘Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2’, with improved camera, USB-C type port and safety frames. “Glass Enterprise Edition has helped workers in a variety of industries—from logistics, to manufacturing, to field services—do their jobs more efficiently by providing hands-free access to the information and tools they need to complete their work…Glass Enterprise Edition 2 helps businesses further improve the efficiency of their employees,” Google had said while announcing Google Glass 2 back in 2019. The Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 was built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform, and it supported Android Enterprise Mobile Device Management, which made it easier for Android developers to develop apps and functionalities utilising its capabilities.

However, four years down the line, the device has failed to garner popularity that the company had hoped it would get and so it has decided to axe the product line and sunset all the services associated with it.

Google, in a support page, wrote that while it has stopped selling the wearable, it will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023. After September 15, 2023, users will still be able to use the Glass Enterprise Edition device with the existing software. However, the company will release no software updates for the same.

Furthermore, the company said that the pre-installed Meet on Glass app will not receive ongoing support from Google after September 15, 2023, and the app will stop working at any time after September 15, 2023.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 4:34 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google axes another product: Check details inside

Now you can update your Aadhaar documents for free: How to use it

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G launched in India: Check details

Bharti backed OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with ISRO: All you need to know

Foxconn to invest $200 million in India after winning AirPod order

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features