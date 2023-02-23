Garmin launches 5 new premium MARQ watches in India

Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday announced the launch of its new MARQ (Gen2) collection, which includes five new “modern tool” watches, in the country. Also Read - Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

The new watches — MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain and MARQ Aviator — will be available for purchase on February 25, the company said in a statement.

The MARQ Athlete will be priced at Rs 1,94,990 and MARQ Adventurer at Rs 2,15,490, while, MARQ Golfer will be available at Rs 2,35,990; MARQ Captain at Rs 2,25,990 and MARQ Aviator at Rs 2,46,490.

Customers will be able to buy the watches offline from Garmin Brand Store and Just in Time Watch Stores; and online from Amazon, Tata luxury and Synergizer.

“The MARQ collection is a true testament to Garmin’s commitment to providing a luxury experience with super premium quality, innovation and reliability. Each watch from the MARQ collection is crafted in a beautiful design with gorgeous luxury materials and equipped with smartwatch capabilities which makes it a new standard in the watch industry,” said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

The MARQ series is built with materials like sapphire crystal, ceramic and jacquard-weave nylon, and also features an AMOLED display.

It is built with “Grade-5 titanium”, making it more scratch-resistant and lightweight on the wrist compared to stainless steel, the company said. The watches are said to provide up to 16 days of battery life in the smartwatch mode, and up to 42 hours in the GPS mode. The new series also includes support for a multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and multi-frequency GPS.

“The MARQ collection includes Garmin’s suite of 24/7 health and wellness features like wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, Body-Battery energy monitoring and a new Jet Lag Adviser,” the company said.

— IANS