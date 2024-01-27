Fossil exits smartwatch business, to focus on non-smart products

Fossil Group has announced it will stop making smartwatches and the Gen 6 series, which was launched more than three years ago, will be the last of its wearable devices. In a statement, the company said it highlighted the change in the smartwatch industry and how it is not something Fossil Group wants to pursue further. The announcement marks a big loss for the Wear OS industry as Fossil has been one of the most prolific makers of Android-powered smartwatches over the years.

“As the smartwatch landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, we have made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business,” a Fossil spokesperson was quoted as saying in a report by The Verge.

Fossil Group is redirecting resources “to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewellery, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names.”

The company will continue to keep existing Wear OS watches updated “for the next few years.” That means existing Fossil Wear OS smartwatch users will continue receiving software updates but they will mostly consist of security patches and bug fixes. Any Wear OS version upgrades on these smartwatches are unlikely.

Fossil’s announcement, however, should not come as surprising because there have been reports doing rounds on the internet pointing out Fossil’s disinterest in continuing with the Wear OS smartwatch business. Some Reddit users previously reported Fossil retail employees as saying that the company was quitting the smartwatch business, according to the report.

Fossil was expected to announce a new Gen 7 featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus platform last year but the plan was shelved. Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatches came in a few different styles, a 44mm round casing with a 1.28-inch round OLED screen.

In 2022, the company introduced ‘STAPLE x Fossil’, its new watch collaboration designed in partnership with iconic streetwear brand STAPLE, helmed by creative icon and streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple.

— Written with inputs from IANS