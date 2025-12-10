Diesel Ultrahuman Ring With Health Tracking, Up To 6 Days Battery Life Launches In India: Price, Features

Ultrahuman has launched the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring in India and a few other global markets. This is the first product from Ultrahuman developed in collaboration with fashion brand Diesel. The smart ring brings Ultrahuman’s health-tracking features together with Diesel’s design and branding, and will be sold through Diesel’s online store, Ultrahuman’s official website, major e-commerce platforms, and select offline retail stores. Also Read: Pebble HALO Smart Ring Launched in India with Digital Display, Health Tracking, and Gesture Controls

The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is designed for users who want health tracking in a compact, screen-free form factor. It offers many of the features found on Ultrahuman’s existing wearables, without requiring a subscription plan. Also Read: Boat Smart Ring Active costs just Rs 2,999

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Price in India, Availability

In India, the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is priced at Rs 43,889. The ring will be available in India via Diesel’s official website, Ultrahuman’s website, Amazon, select offline Diesel stores, and other retail partners. It will be offered in two colour options – Shiny Silver and Distressed Black – both featuring Diesel branding.

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Features, Specifications

The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring offers a range of health-tracking features, including sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, step counting, calorie tracking, and real-time stress and recovery insights. Ultrahuman also says the ring can monitor blood caffeine levels, giving users an idea of when they should stop consuming caffeine during the day. In addition, the wearable supports ovulation cycle tracking for female users.

For sensors, the smart ring includes an infrared photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, a medical-grade skin temperature sensor, six-axis motion sensors, red LEDs for heart rate and oxygen saturation tracking, and green and infrared LEDs for heart rate monitoring.

The ring supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5 and is compatible with iPhones running iOS 15 or later, as well as Android devices running Android 6 or newer. Ultrahuman claims the ring can deliver between four to six days of battery life. It packs a 24mAh battery and takes around 180 minutes to charge from zero to full using the included base charger, which connects via a USB Type-C cable.

In terms of size and weight, the smart ring measures 8.2mm in width and up to 4.2mm in thickness, while weighing up to 4.1 grams.