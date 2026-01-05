CMF Headphone Pro And Watch 3 Pro Launch In India Confirmed: All We Need To Know

CMF by Nothing, the affordable sub-brand by the tech giant Nothing, is finally launching two of its global products in India. The company has confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will launch in the Indian market soon. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, CMF has already started teasing both products. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

It must be noted that both devices were introduced in select international markets last year as budget-premium offerings. Now, the Indian versions are expected to retain most of the core features, with only minor regional tweaks, if any. Here is what to expect. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Tipped for 2026 Launch: Here Is All We Know So Far

CMF Headphone Pro: What We Know So Far

The CMF Headphone Pro is not a small launch as it marks CMF’s first over-ear wireless headphone. The design follows CMF’s familiar playful approach, with colour options like black, light grey, light green, and orange teased for India.

Feature-wise, the headphones focus on battery life and controls. Based on the global version, they offer active noise cancellation with up to 40dB noise reduction and allow users to adjust ANC levels through the Nothing X app. Moreover, physical controls include a roller dial, a custom button, and an energy slider, all of which can be customised.

Audio is handled by 40mm drivers with support for LDAC and Hi-Res audio and these headphones are said to come with up to 100 hours of playback without ANC, and around 50 hours with ANC turned on.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: All We Can Expect

The CMF Watch 3 Pro keeps the round dial design intact. It is said to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. On the software side, it supports over 120 watch faces and covers all the basics like heart rate, sleep tracking, SpO₂, stress monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. It also brings Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, gesture controls, and even ChatGPT access.

The watch is powered by a 350mAh battery, which CMF claims can last up to 13 days with typical usage.

CMF Headphone Pro And Watch 3 Pro: Expected Price and Availability in India

Globally, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is priced around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000, while the Headphone Pro sits close to the Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 range as well. If CMF sticks to similar pricing in India, both products could land in the affordable premium segment.

However, the final pricing, availability and specs for the Indian variants will be confirmed with its launch, which is still unknown. But you can expect soon as CMF by Nothing has officially teased them.