Apple’s First-Gen Smart Glasses May Arrive Without A Display: Here’s What We Know So Far

Apple is reportedly developing an all-new wearable product, widely referred to as Apple Glasses. The device is expected to be unveiled sometime next year, with shipments possibly beginning in 2027. While earlier reports suggested Apple's first glasses would be an extension of its AR and visionOS efforts, the latest leaks point toward a different approach – one that leans heavily on AI instead of augmented reality

Apple Glasses Features (Rumoured)

According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple Glasses are likely to skip a built-in display altogether. Instead, the company is focusing on a lightweight, power-efficient design backed by a new chip derived from Apple’s S-series chips found in the Watch lineup. The new chipset inside Apple Glasses is expected to be tuned for efficiency and capable of handling tasks like managing the onboard cameras and powering the device’s AI features without draining too much battery. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

The glasses are expected to feature several cameras for capturing photos and videos. These cameras will also power visual intelligence, enabling the device to recognise objects or scenes the wearer is looking at – similar to the Apple Intelligence features rolling out on the iPhone.

Voice interactions will play a major role, with a revamped Siri expected to handle most commands. Apple is also said to include built-in speakers for media playback and hands-free responses. Just like the Apple Watch, Apple Glasses are expected to lean on a paired iPhone for some of the heavier processing. This suggests the glasses will work more as an iPhone companion than a standalone device, at least in their first generation.

Health Features and Design

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is looking into adding health-related features to the glasses, but there’s no word yet on what those might include. The company is said to be exploring several possibilities as it finalises the product.

In terms of design, Apple Glasses are expected to ship in multiple styles, positioning them closer to a fashion accessory than a traditional piece of tech hardware – similar to how Apple markets the Watch.

Development Timeline

The first-generation Apple Glasses model is rumoured to arrive without a display, but Apple is reportedly already developing a more advanced version with a screen.