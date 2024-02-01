Apple Vision Pro receives visionOS 1.0.2 update to fix zero-day bug

Apple has released visionOS 1.0.2, an update to the software that runs on the Vision Pro. The new update includes a fix for a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other web applications. The zero-day bug in the Vision Pro could have allowed hackers to inject malicious code, but Apple says the vulnerability may already have been exploited. The Vision Pro is Apple’s highly advanced mixed-reality headset that will go on sale later this month.

According to Apple, the bug, if exploited, allowed malicious code to run on an affected device. The tech giant released its first security patch for the Vision Pro headset to fix a vulnerability that “may have been exploited” by hackers in the wild after reporters published their first hands-on review of Vision Pro, reports TechCrunch. “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited,” Apple wrote on its support page.

Last week, Apple patched the same vulnerability when it released iOS 17.3, which fixed WebKit-based vulnerabilities on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV, the report noted.

Apple’s steadfast software cycle for the Vision Pro might mean an announcement about the next version at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. We might likely see visionOS 2.0 at the WWDC in May.

Meanwhile, Apple has said that using its mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro with certain medical conditions might increase the “risk of injury or discomfort”. The tech giant advises to consult with a medical provider before using Apple Vision Pro. For the rest of the use cases, Apple has partnered with several developers to ensure the users get the best mixed-reality experience. One such experience is watching movies and shows on the Vision Pro. However, while Disney+ is on board, Netflix says it will wait for the product to mature and its adoption to increase before it rolls out a dedicated app for the Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online, the company said. There is no word on whether or when the headset will become available in other markets.

— Written with inputs from IANS