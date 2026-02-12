YouTube finally lands on Apple Vision Pro after long wait

It took longer than expected, but YouTube has finally arrived on the Apple Vision Pro! For a device built around immersive viewing, the absence of an official YouTube app always felt like a missing piece. Now, that gap has been filled. Also Read: Apple low-cost MacBook price leak suggests it to be at iPhone 16e price

So far, Vision Pro users had to rely on Safari or experiment with third-party apps to stream YouTube. While that worked, it never truly matched the kind of spatial experience the headset promises. With the official app now available, things are set to change.

What does it bring?

Let's be honest, YouTube and mixed reality sound like a perfect combination. From 360-degree clips to VR180 and 3D videos, the platform already has content designed for immersive environments.

With the new standalone visionOS app, users can now watch videos on what feels like a theatre-sized screen inside Apple’s digital environments. The experience isn’t limited to immersive formats either. Regular videos, Shorts, and creator uploads are all part of the package.

Owners of newer Apple Vision Pro models powered by the M5 chip can even stream videos in 8K resolution, which should make visuals appear sharper and more detailed inside the headset.

Users can access subscriptions, playlists, watch history, video descriptions, and even browse comments, all within floating interface panels that sit comfortably inside the viewing space. Compatibility extends across Vision Pro models running both the M2 and M5 chips, and the app is available as a free download through the visionOS App Store.

Why Did It Take So Long?

Interestingly, Google had hinted back in 2024 that a native Vision Pro app was on its roadmap. But for a while, the only workaround was browser streaming. A third-party app called Juno briefly stepped in to fill the gap, but it was later removed from the App Store for violating YouTube’s policies.

So while the arrival may feel delayed, it also means a more serious commitment of Appl’s Vision Pro toward spatial computing platforms.